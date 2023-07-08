Kyrgyz city Cholpon-Ata has been selected to host the next edition of the World Sambo Cup on August 22 and 23.

Competitions are set to be held for senior men and women.

There will be more no more than two athletes per country allowed to participate in each weight category at the Gazprom Arena.

Applications to compete must be submitted by National Federations no later than August 1.

Delegations are allowed a maximum of 48 athletes, four coaches, one doctor, and one team leader.

A sports camp for athletes and coaches is set to take place after the World Sambo Cup while a referees seminar is also scheduled ©FIAS

It is the first World Cup of the year and will be followed by the second in Novi Sad in Serbia on September 23 and 24.

In addition to the regular competitions, which are scheduled in seven categories for both men and women, combat sambo tournaments are due to take place.

The same seven men's weight classes are due for combat sambo but just three women's divisions are on the agenda with the under-59-kilograms, under-65kg, and under-72kg events.

Following the end of competition, a seminar for referees and a sports camp for coaches and athletes will be held in Bulan-Sogottu near to the Issyk-Kul, the 10th largest lake in the world.