The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has invited athletes to attend an International Testing Agency (ITA) webinar.

Scheduled to be held on January 31, the topic of the webinar will be: "Anti-Doping rule violations: right to fair hearings".

Damien Clivaz, senior legal counsel for the ITA, and Fabien Cagneux, managing counsel of Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, will be the panellists for the webinar with support from moderator Mairi Irvine, ITA education team.

The webinar will provide information on the juridical part of sports and share steps that take place before a case is heard by a hearing panel and where resolution can be reached.

English will be the main language of the webinar, with translations in Arabic, Spanish, French and Russian available.

FIAS delegated its anti-doping operations to the ITA last year ©ITA

The session will touch upon topics such as CAS, decision-making process, CAS Anti-Doping division and appeal process among others.

FIAS handed over its anti-doping operations to the ITA after a partnership was announced last year.

The governing body for sambo has been a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code since 2006 and partnered with ITA to further professionalise its clean sport ambitions.

Interested athletes can register for the webinar here.