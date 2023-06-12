Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania announces hosts for next two championships at Congress

The Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania has announced hosts for the next two editions of the Asia and Oceania Championships during its Congress in Astana in Kazakhstan, held alongside this year’s edition of the continental tournament.

Macau was awarded the 2024 edition with Tashkent in Uzbekistan set to host in 2025.

Explaining the awards Alamjon Mullaev, head of the Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania said: "Each major tournament contributes to raising the level of sambo development in the region.

"Macau was chosen, among other things, for these reasons.

"As for 2025, here we largely focused on the IV Youth Asian Games, which will be held in Tashkent for the first time in history.

"Today, sambo has a good chance of being included in the programme of these Games, so holding the main continental sambo tournament on the eve of the Games will be a good rehearsal for all of us."

The Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania Congress announced Macau and Tashkent as hosts of the 2024 and 2025 Asia and Oceania Championships respectively ©FIAS

The development of the sport in the continent, changes to the organisation’s statutes and agreeing the competition calendar for 2024 and 2025 were among the topics discussed.

A vote was taken to elect Savely Timofeev and Sergey Permitin, heads of the National Federations of Australia and New Zealand respectively, as vice-presidents of the Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania.

A roadmap for conducting referee and coaching seminars across the continent was also agreed during the Congress.

The Congress took place in a hybrid format and was attended by delegates from 30 countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

Hosts Kazakhstan finished top of the medals table at this year’s edition of the Championships.