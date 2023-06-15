The Argentine Olympic Academy (AOA) has been awarded the "Athena" honorary distinction by the International Olympic Academy (IOA).

Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) President Mario Moccia received the award during the Opening Ceremony of the 62nd International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors held in Olympia in Greece.

Moccia was accompanied by COA first vice-president Alicia Masoni de Morea as well as AOA President Carlos Alberto Marino and director Silvia Dalotto-Marcó.

"It is a source of happiness and pride for the Argentine Olympic Committee to be here in the framework of this very important ceremony, and before such relevant authorities and personalities, to receive the Athena distinction," said Moccia.

"I want to express our deep gratitude to Ephoria and the International Olympic Academy for honouring the Argentine Olympic Academy during this ceremony.

"The Argentine Olympic Academy was created in 1982 and is a commission within the Argentine Olympic Committee.





"Throughout more than 40 years it has maintained collaborative links with the International Olympic Academy and with the Olympic family, sharing knowledge as well as learning from other Academies and colleagues.

"Our commitment to the promotion and dissemination of Olympism through educational programmes has been constant and committed over time.

"I was a student of the Argentine Olympic Academy in 1995, and after integrating the commission for several years I assumed its Presidency from 2009 to 2019."

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulu declared the session open as IOA President Isidoros Kouvelos and International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Ng Ser Miang welcomed the young ambassadors.

The session is organised by the IOA together with the IOC and involves 130 young people sent by their respective National Olympic Committees and National Olympic Academies.

This year’s gathering was staged under the theme "innovate physical education and Olympic values education to build a better world", as participants discussed how the Olympic Movement can remain relevant.