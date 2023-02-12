Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) President Mario Moccia visited the province of Santa Fe to advance discussions over bidding for the 2026 South American Games.

The two-day visit saw Moccia hold a meeting with Santa Fe Governor Omar Perotti as well as the Mayors of Rafaela, Rosario and Santa Fe, with all three cities set to form part of the bid.

The budget, infrastructure plan and operation of the Games were among the issues that were discussed by the Argentine officials.

"It was a very cordial meeting with a lot of camaraderie, where there was absolute agreement regarding the steps to follow," said Moccia.

Moccia held talks with Florencia Molinero, the sports secretary of the province of Santa Fe, and other officials over adjusting the schedule of sports activities in each of the cities.

Rosario is among the cities that the Argentina NOC is looking at to host competitions during the 2026 South American Games ©Getty Images

The COA President also met with the sports secretaries of the three municipalities and the province to agree on the sports programme after considering the availability of existing infrastructure and what needs to be built to deliver the Games in three years' time.

"The meeting was excellent and a draft programme was defined that will be finalised in a next meeting that will take place at the end of February in the city of Rosario, where the final proposal will be presented, which is not far from what was the original idea," added Moccia.

The COA is expected to present its bid to the South American Sports Organization Ordinary General Assembly which is scheduled to take place in Argentine capital Buenos Aires on March 25.

Asunción in Paraguay staged last year’s edition of the South American Games that saw almost 4,500 athletes compete across 34 sports.

Argentina is looking to hold the Games for the third time having previously played host in Rosario in 1982 and Buenos Aires in 2006.