Masahiro Hashimoto, Mayor of the Japanese city of Sakai, has received the Order of Honour from the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) for the hosting of its athletes and officials in a pre-Tokyo 2020 Olympics training camp last year.

The award was presented by the COA President Mario Moccia at a reception in Buenos Aires that was also attended by the Japanese Ambassador to Argentina, Takahiro Nakamae and the Argentinian Ambassador to Japan, Guillermo Hunt.

Numerous members of the COA Board of Directors were present including the general secretary Víctor Sergio Groupierre, as were four of the athletes who stayed at the Pre Camp - Pedro Ibarra, Bethlehem Succhi, Ignacio Ortiz and Pedro Martínez Cami.

The Japanese delegation that accompanied the Mayor, who was a key figure in enabling the pre-camp to be established, was made up of the President of the Municipal Parliament, Isao Kuramochi, Parliamentary authorities, businessmen, municipal employees and journalists.

Nakamae told guests: "The city of Sakai has a history of relationship with Argentina that dates back to 1935 and today Nagata Elementary School has been celebrating Argentina Day annually for more than 30 years where children prepare empanadas and sing tangos in Spanish.

"Thanks to this cultural and historical bond and the great knowledge of the Argentine culture that the citizens of Sakai possess, it was that this city was chosen to host the Argentine national teams in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"As a consequence of this friendship and the history of active exchange between Sakai and Argentina, this year the Japanese Foreign Minister presented Sakai with an award."

Hunt said: "I am not exaggerating when I say that it was in Sakai where we felt that love for Argentina most deeply. Arigato!"

Moccia said: "Personally, I had the opportunity to be in Sakai and receive the affection, attention and so much predisposition from you and we really felt at home.

"We had many athletes from various sports such as the men's and women's hockey teams, the men's handball team, the women's volleyball team, rowing, canoeing and judo who were able to get fit in Sakai and enjoy that different experience. which was to compete in those Olympic Games in a pandemic that only Japan could make an excellent performance with all the unfavourable conditions that had to be overcome.

The silver medal-winning success of Argentina's women's hockey team - Las Leonas - at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was particularly celebrated in Sakai, which hosted them as part of the national pre-Games preparation camp ©Getty Images

"We are eternally grateful to you and we hope that next year you will visit us at the centenary of the Argentine Olympic Committee and be our guests of honour."

Hashimoto described the award as "a sign of friendship, honour and gratitude to the Sakai community for everything they have done and do for Argentina and Olympic sport."

Hashimoto added that, having hosted the hockey delegation among others, the success of the Argentine women’s team - Las Leonas - in winning the silver medal was "an achievement that made us very happy," adding: "In August of this year we received them again when they played some matches against the Japanese team and the children of Nagata Primary School escorted the players, having a very nice experience.

"When I return to Argentina after four years, I feel like I have returned to my native home.

"On that occasion, I was able to visit the Government House and be received by then President Mauricio Macri, and by the Argentine athletes.

"For the Japanese, Argentina is strong in soccer, but here they told me that the closest to winning a medal was going to be the women's hockey team and that is why they fervently told me to build a hockey field.

"Returning to Sakai, I told the Parliament that I had been asked to build the court and so we did.

"The fact that Argentina won the silver medal was really something that made everyone in Sakai very happy, and from now on, we would like to train Sakai children to play hockey."

Hashimoto and Kuramochi were given shirts for the Argentine soccer team, a replica of the one worn by Diego Armando Maradona in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, produced by the COA's technical sponsor, the company Le Coq Sportif.