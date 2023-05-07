Football clubs ask for more time on decision for Milan Cortina 2026 venue San Siro

Italian football sides Inter Milan and AC Milan have written to the city's Government requesting more time and greater clarity on plans for the San Siro stadium which is set to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

The two teams have shared the venue since 1947 but it has faced uncertainty over what will happen once the Games finish.

They are now proposing for a new stadium, although it is understood that Milan wants to separate and Inter would prefer to keep sharing.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala revealed that the city asked the pair for an update on the financial plans of their ventures.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has urged AC Milan and Inter Milan to speed up their decisions on where they will play after the San Siro ©Getty Images

"The request for a referendum to be held for the maintenance of San Siro [not envisaged by the project)] was initially rejected by the Board of Trustees, appointed by the City Council, but then called into question by the TAR (Regional Administrative Court); now a new pronouncement from the College itself is awaited," Sala said.

"In recent years, the Municipality has taken all the necessary steps, with transparency and in compliance with the rules.

"I think it's time to accelerate."

The joint Nuovo Stadio Milan project is underway but ongoing delays have prompted both to keep their options open.

It is intended to be built on the same plot of land as the San Siro which would have to be demolished to make way for the modern arena.

AC Milan has confirmed Ippodromo Snai La Maura, an equestrian and horse racing facility close to the San Siro, as its main target for a new stadium.

Inter has reportedly identified the town of Assago, that lies within Milan, as its back-up plan for a new home if required to go separate.

The San Siro stadium had been due to be demolished to make way for a new venue but AC Milan and Inter Milan are looking at alternative sites, including the Ippodromo Snai La Maura ©Populous

Speaking in February, Sala attended a meeting with officials from AC Milan and Inter Milan which raised doubts over a joint project between the two clubs.

"One very clear thing emerges [from the meeting] that nobody wants the old San Siro anymore," said Sala, as reported by Italian news agency ANSA.

"So it will be an extra problem for the municipality.

"My initial hope has always been to restore San Siro but the teams have made us fully aware that this is not a feasible situation."

Milan Cortina 2026 is set to run from February 6 to 22 of that year with the San Siro scheduled to mark the beginning with the Opening Ceremony.