The future of the San Siro stadium remains uncertain prior to the 2026 Winter Olympics, with arch football rivals and joint owners AC Milan and Inter Milan both looking for new homes.

The stadium is set to stage the Milan Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony, but it is unclear what will happen to it once the Games have concluded.

Plans were in place for the San Siro to be demolished to make way for a new stadium to be built on an adjacent site.

However, there is now a possibility that the stadium could be spared demolition but be left without a tenant with AC Milan and Inter Milan proposing to go their separate ways.

The two Italian football giants have shared the San Siro since 1947 but both clubs are now proposing to construct their own grounds.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said he had been informed that AC Milan were looking to build a stadium in the La Maura area of the city ©Getty Images

AC Milan are planning to build a stadium in the La Maura area of the city, while Inter Milan have reportedly identified a site between the towns of Assago and Rozzano for a new home.

"[AC] Milan confirmed their desire to proceed with La Maura," said Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala in a report by Italian newspaper ANSA.

"Being as we have a formal discussion open on the hypothesis of a stadium near to San Siro, what I asked is that, if they do intend to proceed [with the San Siro project], they should formally say so.

"I told them that I have taken note of their interest [in the La Maura site] but what is needed is a project."

Inter's potential move without AC Milan is considered to be "Plan B" with the club understood to prefer a shared stadium with their rivals.

The San Siro stadium had been due to be demolished to make way for a new venue but AC Milan and Inter Milan are looking at alternative sites to ply their trade in the future ©Populous

Under initial plans for the new venue, called "The Cathedral", elements of the existing San Siro would have been left standing, including one of the pillars which makes up the stadium's iconic exterior.

The new stadium is projected to have a capacity of approximately 60,000 fans and cost €1.2 billion (£1.1 billion/$1.2 billion) to build.

Speaking in February, Sala attended a meeting with officials from AC Milan and Inter Milan which raised doubts over a joint project between the two clubs.

"One very clear thing emerges [from the meeting] that nobody wants the old San Siro anymore," said Sala in a report by ANSA.

"So it will be an extra problem for the municipality.

"My initial hope has always been to restore San Siro but the teams have made us fully aware that this is not a feasible situation."