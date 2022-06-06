Milan Cortina 2026 promotional material has decorated trains on line five of the Milan Metro, which serves the proposed venue for the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in the San Siro.

Trains feature landmarks from cities and regions across northern Italy which are set to host the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in four years' time, including Milan Cathedral, the mountains of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Valtellina, Val Di Fiemme and Anterselva.

Italian Olympic and Paralympic athletes are also shown to promote the Games.

These include Renè De Silvestro, winner of two Para Alpine skiing medals at Beijing 2022, back-to-back women's 500 metres short track speed skating Olympic gold medallist Arianna Fontana, and Sofia Goggia, the winner of women's downhill gold at Pyeongchang 2018 and silver at Beijing 2022 and who has won two successive crystal globes on the International Ski and Snowboard Federation Alpine Ski World Cup circuit.

Davide Bendotti, Christoph Depaoli, Francesca Lollobrigida, Jacopo Luchini, Michela Moioli, Federico Pellegrino and Cristian Toninelli are the other winter sports stars featuring on the trains.

QR codes feature prominently on the Milan Metro, offering passengers the chance to register with the "fan team" for Milan Cortina 2026.

Line five is lilac on the Milan Metro map and serves the north-eastern part of the city, running from San Siro Stadio to Bignami.

🇮🇹 Prossima fermata: #MilanoCortina2026🚈

Sulla M5 è caduta la neve e ha portato i colori, i paesaggi e i protagonisti delle prossime #Olimpiadi e #Paralimpiadi invernali ❄️

Trova il treno dedicato a Milano Cortina 2026, scatta una foto e condividila con l’hashtag #NextStop2026. pic.twitter.com/05SapiKQIG — Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina26) May 30, 2022

The San Siro is expected to host the Opening Ceremony at the Winter Olympics on February 6 in 2026, despite ongoing uncertainty over a redevelopment project.

Football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan are aiming to play in a new stadium by 2027, with the design for the venue branded "The Cathedral".

Milan Cortina 2026 decorations are set to feature on the metro line until the end of July.

One study from the Guido Carli Free International University for Social Studies in Rome recently claimed that the Games could provide a €3 billion (£2.6 billion/$3.2 billion) boost to the Italian economy.

The Organising Committee aims to finalise a "masterplan" by the end of 2022, with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the municipality of Milan and other bodies in the city aimed at eliminating criminal activity among the latest developments in preparations.

The Winter Olympics in 2026 are due to run from February 6 to 2022, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 6 to 15.

Cortina d'Ampezzo has held the Winter Olympics once before, in 1956, while Turin was the last Italian host in 2006.