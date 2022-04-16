Further doubts over redevelopment of Milan Cortina 2026 venue San Siro as football clubs consider alternative site

Fresh doubts surround the renovation of the San Siro, the proposed venue for the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, with football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan reportedly considering an alternative site at Sesto San Giovanni.

A new design by architecture company Populous, entitled "The Cathedral", was selected to replace the stadium on its existing site in December last year.

Populous had promised the "greatest stadium in Europe" with a "bespoke seating bowl" bringing fans closer to the action.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that both clubs are contemplating abandoning the project in favour of a new site at Sesto San Giovanni, which is situated in the north of the city approximately 16 kilometres from the San Siro.

It is claimed that both clubs are becoming frustrated at the delays to the reconstruction of the San Siro, with Milan's Mayor Giuseppe Sala having ordered a public consultation on the investment which is expected to take around six months to complete.

Under current plans, the present San Siro is set to be partially demolished after the Milan Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony, with AC Milan and Inter Milan aiming to play home matches at the new venue by 2027.

Roberto Di Stefano, the Mayor of Sesto San Giovanni, said that while formal contact with both clubs had not yet been made, further delays to the San Siro project could force them to act.

"Direct contacts?" he said during an interview with Sportitalia.

"No, we haven’t formally met yet.

"The Cathedral" design was selected in December 2021 to replace the existing San Siro, but AC Milan and Inter Milan have reportedly grown frustrated at delays to the project ©Populous

"I think the problem lies with the clubs, deciding if they want to have the immediate investment or to stay in Milan.

"I see that there are critical issues with that.

"This is the difference between a publicly owned and a privately owned area.

"Just one club is enough?

"Sure.

"If Mayor Sala loses the new stadium it is because he is unable to hold back Milan and Inter who need to make the investment quickly, whether it is in Sesto San Giovanni or Milan or in another municipality."

Di Stefano also said in an interview with Verità e Affari that "it would be possible to lay the first stone in 18 months" at Sesto San Giovanni.

Milan Mayor Sala has pledged that the San Siro will be available for the organisers of Milan Cortina 2026 to host the showpiece event of the Olympics.

Organisers of the Winter Olympics confirmed to insidethegames in December that the Opening Ceremony would take place at the existing San Siro.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are due to run from February 6 to 22 2026, with the Paralympic Games following between March 6 and 15.