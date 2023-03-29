Ukraine NOC provides funds to help sambist wounded fighting Russian invasion

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU) has said it has provided financial assistance to a sambist who was wounded in battle when fighting against the Russian invasion.

Andriy Boloban was recently injured and has undergone treatment and rehabilitation in hospital, with the NOCU picking up the bill.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, people have been defending our state in hot spots," a NOCU statement said.

"Andriy was recently injured and underwent treatment and rehabilitation in one of the hospitals.

"The branch of the NOC of Ukraine in the Cherkasy region decided to support the fighter-athlete and provided him with financial assistance to restore his health."

Boloban is a multi-time national champion of Ukraine in sambo.

Andriy Boloban competing at the 2019 European Games in Minsk ©Getty Images

A bronze medallist at the World Championships, he also competed at the second European Games in Minsk in 2019, in the men's 100 kilograms division.

He has also medalled at the European Championships.

A number of Ukrainian athletes have joined the defence of their country since Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion in February 2022.

NOCU President Vadym Gutzeit, also Ukraine's Sports Minister, said the conflict had caused the death of 262 Ukrainian athletes and coaches, and the movement of 40,000 athletes abroad among seven million refugees.

Earlier this month, it was reported that boxer Maksym Galinichev, a medallist at the Summer Youth Olympic Games, had been killed at the age of 22.