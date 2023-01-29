Ukrainian athlete Volodymyr Androshchuk has been killed fighting in the war against Russia near Bakhmut.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, announced on Twitter that Androshchuk had died at the age of 22.

"Volodymyr Androshchuk, Ukrainian track and field athlete, member of the national team, died in combat near Bakhmut," he said.

"RIP, Volodymyr.

"We keep losing our best people."

Androshchuk was a national under-20 decathlon champion in 2019.

insidethegames has asked World Athletics for a comment.

Bakhmut is a Ukrainian-held city in Donetsk Oblast, in the east of the country.

Fighting has intensified in the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut in the east of the country ©Getty Images

Russian forces have recently intensified their attacks and attempts to take control of the city, which lies mostly in ruins.

By early last month, only between 7,000 and 15,000 of Bakhmut's pre-war population of 80,000 remained in the city.

Another Ukrainian athlete in figure skater Dymtro Sharpar, who competed at the Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympics, was killed during fighting in Bakhmut earlier this week - the first to be listed by the authoritative Olympic database Olympedia as a direct casualty of the fighting.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has this week sparked anger in Ukraine - including from the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba - with its move towards reintegrating athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Referencing support from consultation calls, the IOC said it would continue to "explore a pathway" for athletes from both countries to compete under "strict conditions" of neutrality, potentially opening the door to their presence at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The IOC's move to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian athletes has sparked a backlash in Ukraine, and discussions of a possible boycott of Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Zelenskyy has argued "neutrality does not exist", and invited IOC President Thomas Bach to visit Bakhmut.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has organised an Extraordinary General Assembly for Friday (February 3) to discuss whether to boycott Paris 2024 if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

The IOC claims that a "vast majority of the participants" in recent consultation calls support its view on Russian and Belarusian inclusion in sport, and argues "no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport".

It has vowed to provide support to ensure that Ukraine can send a "strong team" to Paris 2024 and Milan Cortina 2026.