Ukrainian boxer Maksym Galinichev, a medallist at the Summer Youth Olympic Games, has been killed in Ukraine’s war against Russia at the age of 22.

Galinichev was reportedly serving for Ukraine’s 25th Sycheslav Airborne Brigade in the Luhansk region where he died.

It is reported that the boxer had been fighting in the war since May 2022 and had refused to take part in this year’s European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Men’s European Boxing Championships in Armenia last May to focus on helping his country in battle.

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych took to social media to post a message about Galinichev following his death, saying "glory to hero".

On March 10, silver medalist of the 2018 Youth Olympics Maksym Galinichev laid down his life for independent Ukraine🕯️



In the spring of 2022, Maksym refused to participate in the European Boxing Championship and volunteered for the airborne assault troops.



Glory to Hero 😪 pic.twitter.com/xQQszWa0tG — Vladyslav Heraskevych OLY (@heraskevych) March 22, 2023

Galinichev claimed a silver medal in the under-56 kilogram category at the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

That year also saw Galinichev win gold at the EUBC European Youth Boxing Championships before going on to compete internationally in senior events.

Galinichev is one of a number of Ukrainian athletes that have died in battle since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year.

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine (FBU) refused to send athletes to the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championships here due to the presence of Russian and Belarusian boxers.

🇺🇦 Ukrainian European boxing champion Maksym Galinichev has died in battle defending freedom and Ukraine.



‼️ This is yet another clear reason why Russian athletes MUST be banned from the 2024 Paris Olympics - our athletes are being killed on the frontline.#UkraineFrontLines pic.twitter.com/UhsT9CAytW — Ukraine War Now ✙ (@uarealitynow) March 26, 2023

FBU vice-president Oleg Ilchenko has told Ukranian news website Suspilne Sport that his boxers would not compete on the same stage as athletes from the "aggressor countries".

The IBA, led by Russian official Umar Kremlev, lifted a ban on boxers from Russia and Belarus competing under their own flag last October despite the International Olympic Committee's recommendations to the contrary because of the war in Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been largely banned from competing in international events due to the war in Ukraine but the International Olympic Committee is considering readmitting them as neutrals.

The move has sparked anger in Ukraine, with the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine threatening to boycott Paris 2024 if athletes from Russia and Belarus are permitted.

