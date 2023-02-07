Fiji's Chef de Mission Ajay Ballu has called on National Federations to meet the team's deadlines to ensure they participate at the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

Under Pacific Games Council rules, every nation must pay the Organising Committee a $1,000 (£830/€930) deposit per men's and women's sport when confirming their entries.

Ballu told the Fijian Times that only 17 of the 27 sports had paid their dues in full, with four done partially.

"We appeal to National Federations hoping to participate at the Games to pay their bond, levies and submit squad lists on time," said Ballu.

"Should National Federations fail to meet this deadline, certain sports may not be allowed to participate at the games for their respective countries.

"Team Fiji has continuously reminded National Federations on the deadline for the payment of the bond since last year so there really is no excuse."

Ballu also confirmed that coaches would be chosen after being interviewed by the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee's (FASANOC) Selection Justification Commission (SJC).

Judo is among a number of sports that Fiji will be looking to contest in Honiara ©Getty Images

"The objectives of SJC is to ensure that suitably qualified team officials are selected and that the implementation of the FASANOC Athlete Minimum Selection Policy is included in selecting athletes," Ballu said.

"This is done through rigorous understanding and application of the policy guidelines and standards, ensuring the best and qualified athletes make national representation, and to make the final recommendation of travelling teams to FASANOC for every sport undertaking at national level including the Pacific Games.

"We will also look at working with FASANOC's High Performance Commission to administer fitness tests for athletes to ensure only those athletes who pass these tests become selected members of Team Fiji.

"This includes members of teams who are athletes, coaches and team managers who must realise that we are serious and if they do not meet the requirements, they will not be going."

Fiji ranked fifth on the medals table at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa, registering 35 golds, 38 silvers and 43 bronzes.

Honiara in the Solomon Islands is due to play host to this year’s Pacific Games from November 19 to December 2.