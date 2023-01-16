Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) President Makarita Lenoa has said that the nation has to "dare to dream" in order to achieve sporting goals for 2023.

Lenoa said that the nation cannot move forward "if we keep looking into the rear vision mirror", as she wished everyone a good health and a fruitful 2023.

"I am certain that you must all have your goals for 2023, however, we cannot progress towards our goals if we keep looking into the rear vision mirror, of how we have performed in the past, nor keep focusing on our current situations and circumstances nor can we keep doing the same things and expect different results," Lenoa said.

"We have to dare to dream.

"And if we make a decision, then it's time we focus on what we want to achieve in the future and commit ourselves to it and we can do this together.

"Goals are meant for us to grow; meaning what has to change in you and I, so together we can achieve what we want.

Naibili Vatunisolo was among the medallists from Fiji at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"Not only in what we do and how we do or say but more importantly in the way we think and how we feel.

"I trust that we will all work together to better serve our athletes as members of FASANOC and equally important as leaders of your National Federations and for the credibility of Sport here in Fiji."

Fiji won four medals - two silver and two bronze - at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It was the island country from Oceania's seventeenth appearance at the Games.

This year will see Fiji take part in the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

They finished 5th on the medals table at the 2019 edition of the Pacific Games in Samoa.

Fiji bagged 116 medals in total in the Polynesian island, including 35 gold, 38 silver and 43 bronze.