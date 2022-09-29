The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has called for its National Federations (NFs) to send "relevant coaches and managers" to the Oceania Sports Education Programme (OSEP) courses for the remainder of this year and 2023.

Fiji has held four OSEP courses to train coaches and managers, and are planning to stage another three in October and November in preparation for the 2023 Pacific Games.

These courses have been set up to target those committed to being a member of the Fiji team in the Solomon Islands.

However, Lorraine Mar, the chief executive of FASANOC, has suggested that national governing bodies are not meeting this standard.

"We have noticed a recent trend in the last few OSEP courses, that NFs were sending whoever is available just to tick the boxes, but we do encourage them to send relevant coaches and managers who have been identified and most likely to travel with their respective teams in 2023," Mar said, as reported by Fiji Times.

"It is important for Team Fiji to send athletes that are coached and managed by competent individuals who have been upskilled and certified not only by OSEP but also by their relevant International Federation."

The OSEP courses have been held to help prepare the Fiji team for the 2023 Pacific Games ©FASANOC/Facebook

The FASANOC requires all team officials to complete the OSEP managers course or the OSEP coaching and the strength and conditioning courses depending on whether they wish to be a qualified manager or coach.

They may also have an equivalent International Federation level two certification, which must be verified by the OSEP.

"Team officials who have done the OSEP courses in 2022 and have successfully completed and graduated from these courses, do not need to re-do the OSEP courses as this will still be valid for 2022-2023," Mar said.

"However, certification prior to 2022 may also be considered on a case-by-case basis and subject to approval from FASANOC’s High Performance Commission, which is chaired by Talemo Waqa."

The next three OSEP courses targeting 24 sports have been organised for next year.

These sessions are recognised by the International Olympic Committee via funding from the Olympic Solidarity scheme.