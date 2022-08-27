The Fiji Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee (FASASNOC) has hosted its first Oceania Sport Education Programme (OSEP) course for the 2023 Pacific Games.

The initiative is targeted at the Fijian delegation set to travel to the Solomon Islands next year.

A total of 14 coaches were nominated by their National Federations to attend the development workshop.

"FASANOC sincerely thanks these participants for taking a step up in their coaching careers in their efforts to bring the best out of their athletes as Team Fiji aims for a top 3 finish in the Solomon Islands," read an Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) statement.

OSEP is a Pacific-led sport education programme that ANOC claims has transformed and complemented capacity and capability development withing the Pacific region's sports sector.

It was created to address a gap within sporting education that was identified in the key findings of the Pacific Sporting Needs Assessment conducted in 2004 by the Australian Sports Commission.

A collaboration from the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC), Australian Sports Commission and Organisation of Sports Federations of Oceania ensured its establishment.

Through OSEP, ONOC has trained more than 1,000 coaches in various sports in 15 countries and territories, as well as producing 567 active and non-active trainers who it is hoped will continue to deliver sporting education to their communities.