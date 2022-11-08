The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has referred Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

WADA President Witold Bańka confirmed the decision on social media after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) failed to make progress on the case.

"Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made," Bańka rote on Twitter.

"Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

insidethegames exclusively revealed that Valieva had tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine on February 8, the day after she had helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to secure team gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

RUSADA has however told Russia's state-owned news agency TASS that CAS arbitrators will "consider the validity of the transfer".

Bańka had warned RUSADA last month that WADA would refer the case to CAS "unless the matter is resolved promptly."

These comments came following RUSADA’s announcement that it will keep the Valieva verdict confidential as she was 15 at the time of failing the drugs test and therefore a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code.

insidethegames exclusively revealed that Kamila Valieva had tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine on February 8 ©Getty Images

Since then, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach had asked RUSADA to make Valieva's verdict public to ensure credibility.

RUSADA was also criticised by United States Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart, saying that the decision to keep the verdict private "makes a mockery of the whole process."

The medal ceremony for the team figure skating event from Beijing 2022 is yet to take place because of the failed drugs test.

The United States were the second-best team followed by Japan and Canada but all that could change.

Valieva, who was not provisionally suspended by RUSADA after the positive drugs test, then competed in the women's event in Beijing, with an asterisk by the teenager's name.

The IOC, International Skating Union and WADA filed appeals to the CAS to have a provisional suspension reimposed, but they were dismissed.

However, she was not able to finish on the podium in the individual event, with compatriot Anna Shcherbakova taking gold.