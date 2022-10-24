American figure skater Evan Bates has criticised the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for its decision to keep the verdict on the Kamila Valieva doping case confidential.

Citing the fact Valieva, now 16, but 15 at the time she failed a pre-Beijing 2022 drugs test, is a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code, RUSADA said all details will remain confidential.

Following his Skate America win alongside compatriot Madison Chock, Evan Bates spoke out against the Russian body.

The pair were on the United States team that finished second behind Valieva's Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) side in the figure skating team event at the Winter Olympics earlier this year.

"It's been so frustrating," said Bates.

"Extremely disappointing to be at this point, eight months later, and to still have it so shrouded in secrecy.

"And I feel like, you know, as a base line we should hope for transparency, and not only for the public but especially for the athletes involved.

"It seems only right."

RUSADA was informed of Valieva's positive test for the banned substance trimetazidine on February 8, the day after she had helped the ROC to secure team gold in Beijing.

Kamila Valieva helped the ROC to win figure skating team gold at Beijing 2022 ahead of the US team containing Evan Bates ©Getty Images

RUSADA opted not to provisionally suspend Valieva, allowing the world record-holder to compete in the women's event at Beijing 2022 which she finished fourth in and was in tears at the end.

"It was hugely disappointing but it seems to be growing and becoming exponentially more disappointing as the days and months go by and there's no resolution, and the most recent release by RUSADA about not making anything public compounds the frustration quite a bit," said Bates.

"We're just waiting like the rest of us to hear."

A medal ceremony has still not taken place for the team figure skating event at Beijing 2022 because of the failed drugs test.

The US finished second, Japan third and Canada fourth - but all could be in line for an upgrade.

"Again, like, 19 athletes or however many are waiting for their medals all competed clean and I think we've been pretty respectfully quiet through these months."

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has encouraged RUSADA to make the verdict public but has acknowledged that it has no obligation to do so as a result of Valieva's age making her a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code.