World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Bańka has warned the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) that it will use its right to take Kamila Valieva’s case directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) "unless the matter is resolved promptly."

Bańka has confirmed that WADA has put RUSADA under "formal notice" after expressing concerns over the "ongoing delay" in the verdict of an investigation into the teenage figure skater’s failed drugs test.

His comments on social media come just days after WADA urged RUSADA to reverse its decision to keep the ruling of the Valieva case confidential.

"WADA is concerned with the ongoing delay in Kamila Valieva’s case and has now put RUSADA under formal notice that unless the matter is resolved promptly it will use its right to take it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Bańka wrote on Twitter.

RUSADA has opted to keep its decision private due to Valieva being 15 at the time that she failed a drugs test and therefore a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code.

However, WADA has called on RUSADA to "make appropriate public disclosure bearing in mind the circumstances of the case" and "given the fact this case is already public."

United States Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart has also slammed RUSADA for its plans to keep all proceedings in the case and its final decision secret, claiming that it "makes a mockery of the whole process."

RUSADA was informed of Valieva's positive test for the banned substance trimetazidine on February 8, the day after she had helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to secure team gold at the Winter Olympics.

Valieva was at the centre of a doping scandal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after revelations of a failed drugs test prior to the Games ©Getty Images

A medal ceremony has still not taken place for the team figure skating event at Beijing 2022 because of the failed drugs test.

The US finished second, Japan third and Canada fourth - but all could be in line for an upgrade.

RUSADA opted not to provisionally suspend Valieva, allowing the world record-holder to compete in the women's event at Beijing 2022.

The International Olympic Committee, International Skating Union and WADA all filed appeals to the CAS to have a provisional suspension reimposed, but they were dismissed.

Valieva was therefore able to take part in individual competition with an asterisk by the teenager's name.

She led the women's event at the halfway point but fell several times in the free skate and finished fourth, with ROC team-mate Anna Shcherbakova victorious.

insidethegames has contacted RUSADA for comment.