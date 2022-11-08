The All-Russian Sambo Federation has confirmed its national team for the World Sambo Championships in Bishkek, with its athletes set to compete neutrally under the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) banner due to sanctions related to the invasion of Ukraine.

Seven women and 14 men have been selected across traditional and combat sambo.

Ekaterina Khasanova, Elizaveta Syshchikova, Svetlana Uvarova, Karina Cherevan, Olesya Posylkina, Daria Rechkalova and Angela Gasparyan make up the women's team, with the men's traditional sambists being Sayan Khertek, Alexander Kulikovskikh, Shamil Zilfikarov, Stanislav Skryabin, Sergey Ryabov, Anton Konovalov and Anton Brachev.

Mukhtar Gamzaev, Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev, Rashad Muradov, Ivan Lozhkin, Said Saidov, Viktor Nemkov and Soslan Dzhanaev are to compete in combat sambo.

The IOC recommended the banning of athletes from Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine ©Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) previously recommended the suspension of athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus due to their nations' involvement in the war in Ukraine, but FIAS opted to allow athletes to compete under a neutral flag and anthem.

This ruling remains in place for the World Championships in Kyrgyzstan, which are scheduled to take place from Friday (November 11) to Sunday (November 13).

Russia has been the dominant nation in sambo, the country where the sport has its origins in the early days of the Soviet Union.