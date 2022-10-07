Egypt has been confirmed as the host of the 2023 World Sambo Championships, with the Dominican Republic set to hold the beach version of the event.

The FIAS has announced that Egypt will stage its flagship event from November 10 to 12 next year following a decision by members of the organisation's Executive Committee.

It will be only the second time the World Sambo Championships has been held in Africa in the tournament's history, with Casablanca in Morocco the last to play host in 2015.

A venue for the 2023 edition is yet to be revealed.

Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan is set to stage this year’s event from November 11 to 13.

The FIAS has also confirmed that the Dominican Republic will host the World Beach Sambo Championships in August next year.

It was one of several decisions made by the FIAS Executive Committee which placed a number of other competitions for next year.





According to the draft international calendar, Bahrain will start the year by holding the Asian and Oceania Beach Sambo Championships in February.

This is set to be followed by the European Sambo Championships and European Cadet, Youth and Junior Sambo Championships, scheduled to be held for five days in Israel.

Morocco is expected to host the 2023 African Sambo Championships in May before the Asian and Oceania Sambo Championships is set to be held in Kazakhstan a month later.

The Dominican Republic is then scheduled to hold the Pan American Sambo Championships in August to complete the continental tournaments.

There are also three World Sambo Cup events planned for 2023 with the Dominican Republic, Kyrgyzstan and Serbia named as hosts.