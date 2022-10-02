Winners at World Sambo Championships to get $4,000

Gold medallists at next month's World Sambo Championships will be rewarded to the tune of $4,000 (£3,600/€4,100), in addition to the glory of earning a world title.

Runners-up stand to receive $3,000 (£2,700/€3,100) each and bronze medalists $2,000 (£1,800/€2,000).

The prize money is detailed in the tournament regulations, which the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has published.

The total prize pool is $231,000 (£207,000/€235,000).

Competition is scheduled in 21 men's, women's and men's combat sambo weight classes.

Bouts are scheduled across three days - November 11, 12 and 13.

Bishkek is staging this year's World Sambo Championships ©FIAS

Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek is hosting the World Sambo Championships for the first time.

Ashgabat in Turkmenistan had originally been scheduled to stage the World Championships, but pulled out, leading to Bishkek stepping in.

The Sports Complex Gazprom for Children is the venue for the World Championships, where athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete under the FIAS flag.

FIAS has sopped short of fully implementing an International Olympic Committee recommendation that athletes from the two country's be excluded from international sport outright over the war in Ukraine.

All travelling to Bishkek will need to have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours prior to departure.