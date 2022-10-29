Coaches' seminar to come before World Sambo Championships in Bishkek

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) is to hold a two-day coaching seminar before the World Championships in Bishkek.

The seminar and a subsequent exam are due to take place on November 8 and 9.

All who pass will be certified to FIAS level one.

Coaches due to attend the World Championships have until November 6 to register.

The seminar has a participation fee of $100 (£88/€101).

Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek is due to host the World Sambo Championships for the first time from November 11 to 13.





Ashgabat in Turkmenistan had originally been scheduled to stage the World Championships, but pulled out, leading to Bishkek stepping in.

Gold medallists will be rewarded to the tune of $4,000 (£3,500/€4,100) and the total prize pot is $231,000 (£204,000/€234,000).

Competition is scheduled in 21 men's, women's and men's combat sambo weight classes.

The Sports Complex Gazprom for Children is the venue for the World Championships, where athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete under the FIAS flag.

The FIAS has stopped short of fully implementing an International Olympic Committee recommendation that athletes from the two nations be excluded from international sport outright over the war in Ukraine.

Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft is the general partner of the World Sambo Championships.