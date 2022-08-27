COA meets with Watanabe to debate gymnastics development prior to Paris 2024

A delegation from the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) met with International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) President Morinari Watanabe to discuss views on how the sport should be developed.

COA President Mario Moccia was joined by vice-president Alicia Masoni de Morea and general secretary Victor Sergio Groupierre as well as Argentine Gymnastics Confederation President Sergio Wurch.

The meeting took place at the COA headquarters in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires.

Talks were centred around the officials' concepts, expectations and plans on the growth of gymnastics at national and international levels.

A particular focus was placed on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and how the event's exposure can be capitalised on to increase the sports' popularity.

At the end of the meeting, Moccia honoured Watanabe by presenting him with a gift of a shield with the COA logo emblazoned on it.

Argentina's best gymnastics performance came in the London 2012 Olympic Games artistic competitions, when Federico Molinari finished eighth in the men's rings final with 14.733 points.

Watanabe, who has served as FIG President since 2017, is also a member of the Los Angeles 2028 Coordination Commission and served as a member of the FIG Executive Committee between 2013 and 2016.

He was also on the Executive Board of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee.