The Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) has staged a ceremony to award Sofía Maccari a replacement Tokyo 2020 silver medal for the one stolen last year.

Maccari helped Argentina's women's hockey team to a second-placed finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but within a month of returning home her car was stolen, with the medal inside.

It has never been found, but the COA liaised with the International Olympic Committee to find Maccari a replacement medal.

"We are happy and content for Sofia, and for the role we were able to play to help this end well," COA President Mario Moccia said.

Bienvenida de nuevo a casa 🤩

Tu hermana te extrañaba 🤪🥈🥈🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/VHMSIbNhns — Sofía Maccari (@sofimaccari) July 28, 2022

Moccia underlined that an Olympic medal requires "so much effort" to win and holds special importance for athletes, so obtaining a replacement for Maccari was a priority.

Maccari also won a silver medal at London 2012, which the 38-year-old still has.

Maccari had been out of the Argentina team for seven years before earning a recall in October 2020, in the lead-up to the delayed Olympic Games in Japan.