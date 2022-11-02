The International Olympic Committee (IOC) distributed the same funds to International Federations (IFs) for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as it did for the Rio 2016.

A total of $540.29 million (£471.6 million/€547.8 million) was allocated to the 28 sports regarded as part of the "core" Olympic programme, with World Athletics topping the funding table with $39.48 million (£34.45 million/€40 million).

However, only $522.98 million (£465.55 million/€530.12 million) is actually being dished out as the International Boxing Association (IBA) allocation has been withheld.

The IOC organised the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020, with the IBA's Olympic recognition suspended.

Boxing has been left off the provisional Los Angeles 2028 programme and the IOC will again organise boxing at Paris 2024.

insidethegames has contacted the IOC for clarification over whether there is a pathway for the IBA to receive its allocated revenue share at some point.

Each IF's allocated amount was identical to Rio 2016.

The IOC has retained the International Boxing Association's allocated Tokyo 2020 revenue share ©Getty Images

The bottom earners were the International Modern Pentathlon Union, the International Golf Federation and World Rugby, who will all receive $12.98 million (£11.33 million/€13.15 million).

The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations was given $2.71 million (£2.36 million/€2.75 million) again.

Missing from the Olympic revenue distribution were the additional sports of baseball-softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing that also featured in Tokyo.

All except baseball-softball were making their Olympic debuts.

Tokyo 2020 was delayed by 12 months because of the COVID-19 crisis and when it went ahead spectators were barred from almost all venues.