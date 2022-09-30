The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has celebrated achieving gender balance of officials on its various commissions and the introduction of a series of structural changes and rebrands.

On the IOC's various commissions, 273 of the 546 positions are now occupied by men and the same number by women.

It described this as a "historic milestone".

In terms of leadership positions, 18 are chaired by men and a record 13 by women.

The IOC credited its Olympic Agenda 2020 and successor Olympic Agenda 2020+5 for driving the increase in female representation, with promoting gender equality among the themes featuring in both strategic plans.

Quota places at the Paris 2024 Olympics have been split evenly between men and women, following on from Tokyo 2020 where women made up 48 per cent of the athletes.

Three commissions have been renamed in 2022 - the Marketing Commission as the Revenue and Commercial Partnerships Commission, the Digital and Technology Commission as the Technology and Technical Innovation Commission and the Women in Sport Commission as the Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Commission.

Yiech Pur Biel became the first IOC member as a refugee earlier this year ©Getty Images

A new Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Commission has been created by transferring the Public Affairs and Social Development through Sport Commission and parts of the Communications Commission.

Other parts of the Public Affairs and Social Development through Sport Commission and the Sport and Active Society Commission have been combined to create an Olympism 365 Commission, and other parts of the Communications Commission have merged with the Olympic Channel Commission to form a Digital Engagement and Marketing Communication Commission.

The IOC said that these changes reflected "the changing landscape of sport and the strategic goals of Olympic Agenda 2020+5".

Moreover, middle-distance runner Yiech Pur Biel became the first IOC member under the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees-Recognised Refugee banner, and cyclist Masomah Ali Zada became the first member of the IOC's Refugee Olympic Team to be appointed to its Athletes' Committee.