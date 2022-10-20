Three Russian wrestlers disqualified for using banned substance furosemide

Three Russian wrestlers have been disqualified for using the banned substance furosemide in 2012, after data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory indicated its presence in their samples.

Double national freestyle champion Elena Vostrikova, fellow national champion Darya Leksina and Aleksey Shchekov have all received suspensions, effective from March 2 2022, by the International Testing Agency (ITA).

Vostrikova and Leksina have both been hit with one-year bans until March 1 2023, while Shchekov has been banned for two years, until March 1 2024, as reported by TASS, Russia’s official state news agency.

Furosemide is on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines, although it is also on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s banned drug list.

In March during investigations by WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations Department and Professor Richard McLaren, data from Moscow was discovered indicating the wrestlers had used furosemide.

Insidethegames has contacted United World Wrestling for a comment on the cases.