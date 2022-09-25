Pakistani wrestler Ali Asad, who claimed a bronze medal at this year's Commonwealth Games, has tested positive for a banned substance and faces losing that prize.

Asad returned a positive sample prior to competing in the men's freestyle under-57 kilograms category, according to widespread reports in Pakistan.

Asad's B sample has been reported to confirm the positive test, while a positive test during the Commonwealth Games has also been reported.

insidethegames has approached the Commonwealth Games Federation for comment.

"We have taken a very strong exception to the fact that wrestler Ali Asad was found to be involved in doping," Pakistan Wrestling Federation chairman Aquil Shah said, according to The News.

"He is presently suspended.

"We will endorse and follow all the decisions taken by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Birmingham Games Organising Committee."

Speaking to The News, Asad said he did not intend to use the unnamed substance and was surprised by the results.

"It is nothing less than a shock for me," Asad said.

"I have never used any performance-enhancing drugs in my life."

Suraj Singh, right, lost the bronze-medal match with Ali Asad at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Asad faces a ban of four years and being stripped of his Commonwealth Games medal if the anti-doping rule violation is confirmed.

If that happens, the bronze medal could go to New Zealand's Suraj Singh, who Asad defeated in the repechage.

Asad was one of eight medallists from Pakistan at Birmingham 2022, as the country finished 18th on the medals table with two gold medals.

Five of these medals came in wrestling, although none were gold.

The Pakistan Sports Board has confirmed Asad's prize money of PKR1 million (£3,800/$4,200/€4,300) has been suspended too.

Ghanaian boxer Shakul Samed was the first athlete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to fail a drugs test, prior to his opening bout with Luc Jean Rosalba from Mauritius.

Following the conclusion of Birmingham 2022, 4x100 metres relay gold medallist Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha from Nigeria has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit over a sample which came back positive for ostarine and ligandrol.