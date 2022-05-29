Wrestler looking to overturn Commonwealth Games ban after hitting referee

Indian Commonwealth Games hopeful Satender Malik is looking for a retrial to allow him selection for Birmingham 2022, after he was banned for life by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for hitting a referee.

Malik, who lost the men's under-125 kilogram final at a national qualification event for Birmingham 2022, confronted referee Jagbir Singh after the match, allegedly swearing in the face of the official.

In a video on social media, Singh looks to have slapped Malik, with the wrestler retaliating with a hit of his own.

This occurred in front of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who promised "serious action" would be taken in the aftermath.

The WFI responded by banning Malik for life shortly after the decision.

"We had a quick committee meeting and it was decided to hand him a life ban," said WFI secretary Vinod Tomar.

"It happened right in front of us and the athlete's behaviour was clearly unacceptable.

"We have imposed a life ban on him and hope this will deter other athletes from crossing the line in the future.

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated."

It stems from a late takedown by Malik's opponent, Mohit Grewal, who was awarded three points retrospectively by Singh to level the bout at 3-3.

Because he was the last to score, Mohit was declared the winner.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.