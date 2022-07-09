Indiana in the United States is hosting the Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling team for a month, with the squad receiving an invite after goodwill talks began following the invasion of Ukraine.

This training camp follows collaboration between the State of Indiana, Indiana Sports Corp, and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority (SSCVA).

The athletes are scheduled to visit the American city of Hammond from July 7 to August 3, where they will use the Hammond Central High School facilities, which includes a weight room, track, gymnasium and pool.

In March Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana secretary Brad Chambers met with the Ambassador of Ukraine Oksana Markarova at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington two weeks after the attack from Russia.

Holcomb told Markarova that the state is committed to doing anything they could to help at the time.

"We are so happy to play our small part in providing these world-class athletes with refuge to continue their training in such a fantastic facility," Governor Holcomb said.

Zhan Beleniuk achieved a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"This confirms what we have known all along - that our strongest state export has, and always will be, our Hoosier Hospitality."

Joint training sessions and meetings are expected to be held between the Ukraine teams and local wrestlers.

The SSCVA is in control of local logistics for the Ukrainians and plans have been organised for them to experience events off-site.

"Indiana Sports Corp is proud to partner with the State of Indiana and the SSCVA to provide a training location for the Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team," said Ryan Vaughn, the President of Indiana Sports Corp.

"Indiana offers premier sports facilities across the state, and we are grateful our Team Indiana partner SSCVA raised their hand to take on this opportunity."

Zhan Beleniuk was Ukraine's sole Greco-Roman gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 after claiming the men's under-87 kilogram title.

Parviz Nasibov also picked up silver in the men's under-67kg class.