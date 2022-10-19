Zambian NOC leader urges "out of the box" thinking from National Federations

Zambian Olympic Committee President (ZNOC) Alfred Foloko has called on sports officials to "think out of the box" as they met face to face for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Your experiences, expertise and knowledge will help widen our horizons in deepening understanding of translating and particularly planning and governance," Foloko told the delegates from 25 sports who had gathered for a seminar in Lusaka.

"This is a platform to convene and deliberate in bettering sports organisations under the auspices of the International Olympic Movement.

"It is the mandate of the NOC that our national federations began to think out of the box in changing the sports paradigm and making it a priority.

NZOC President Alfred Foloko called upon officials to work for the betterment of sports under the auspices of the Olympic movement ©ZNOC

"These collaborations hold the potential to deepen learning and the impact of sport and achieve long lasting commitments at local and national levels and in the global community."

The seminar had first been established in 2019 and this year it was held over two days.

Delegates heard presentations on mental health in sport led by Dr Maria Akani, a specialist with a practice in Lusaka.

There were also sessions on the safeguarding of athletes, the effect of harassment in sport, human rights, sports law, and technical discussions on team management for multi-sport events.