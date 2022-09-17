Rodrick Ndhlovu has been appointed Zambia's Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ndhlovu is a National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) Executive Board member and general secretary of the Zambia Basketball Federation.

The NOCZ Executive Board has appointed Ndhlovu to lead Zambia's delegation at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

NOCZ vice-president and Zambia Hockey Association leader Hazel Kennedy was the country's Chef de Mission at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Zambia will be seeking to end a 28-year Olympic medal drought in the French capital.





Samuel Matete won Zambia's last Olympic medal, in the men's 400 metres, at Atlanta 1996.

The country ended a 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this year, with 19-year-old Muzala Samukonga victorious in the same event at Birmingham 2022.

The NOCZ sent 30 athletes to Tokyo 2020, including the women's football team.

Zambians also contested boxing, judo, swimming and athletics events.