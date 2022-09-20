The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) and the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) have formed a campaign for National Federations (NFs) to raise awareness of the fight for clean sport.

More 50 representatives from NFs attended a training workshop on Saturday (September 17) in Lusaka, where measures to dissuade athletes from doping were discussed.

Two sessions were held for administrators in Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

Gibson Muyaule, assistant director of elite sports at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, opened the workshop.

NOCZ secretary general Boniface Kambikambi and NOCZ Medical Commission chair Titus Fernando oversaw the workshop, along with NCSZ acting general secretary Raphael Mulenga - an Africa Zone VI Regional Anti-Doping Organisation Board member.

From left to right, Boniface Kambikambi, Raphael Mulenga and Titus Fernando, oversaw the workshop ©NOCZ

Kambikambi expressed optimism that lessons learned would improve anti-doping awareness in the nation, while Mulenga said an independent anti-doping body is planned to be established.

Mulenga urged NFs to support the new anti-doping body when it is created and stressed the value of athletes having to undertake a mandatory anti-doping education programme.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko was also present at the workshop.

The NOCZ is a World Anti-Doping Code signatory and also fulfils the responsibility of the country's National Anti-Doping Organisation.