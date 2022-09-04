The new National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) Constitution, which includes Executive Board age limits and gender representation, received unanimous approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Lusaka following a two-year consultation process with local and international stakeholders and has come into immediate effect.

Twenty-nine delegates from 17 National Federations and members of the NOCZ Executive Board voted for the changes that Alfred Foloko, the organisation's President, believes will stand the test of time.

It was decided that an Executive Board member will not be eligible for election if they are 70 or older on the election date.

There will also be a minimum gender representation of 30 per cent for each gender on the Board.

The new constitution further cements the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting in 2020, where term limits and a non-elective secretary general were agreed.

Alfred Foloko praised the NOCZ Legal and Ethics Commission for their work to construct the new constitution ©NOCZ

It was passed that two Board members can serve consecutive four year terms as of last year.

The position of secretary general, which is currently held by Boniface Kambikambi, will be appointed by the Board following an interview process and will serve as the chief executive officer.

They do not have the right to vote.

Foloko thanked the NOCZ Legal and Ethics Commission for conducting the constitution review and amendment process with the secretariat in addition to chairperson Dickson Jere and his team for their role.

The NOCZ President told the delegates: "In all matters, please let’s be mindful of good governance which must be the cornerstone of our operations."