The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has implemented a Board Charter for members of the Board and its senior management team.

This is to help the NOCZ Board and its Commissions have principles of good corporate governance and best practices, outlining the duties and responsibilities and accountability of its individuals.

It will bind Board members to commit themselves to abide by the principles of good corporate governance, acting as a back-up to already-existing laws to create good governance.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko said it was an important document that all members must understand and commit to; adding that the NOCZ is looking to align with the International Olympic Committee's standards.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko said its Board Charter was important for governance ©NOCZ

Ethical standards, powers of the Board, the role of the Board, corporate governance and best practices, role and duties of Board members, Board procedures and conflict of interest are some areas covered by the Board Charter.

A performance agreement will be determined between the NOCZ President and individual Board members to specify the principal common ambitions, expectations and commitments, which are then reviewed annually.

The Board Charter was developed in collaboration with Axxess Corporate Secretaries Limited.