Alfred Foloko has been re-elected President of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) after comfortably beating rival candidate Elias Mpondela.

Foloko enjoyed a 43-9 victory over Mpondela at the NOCZ Annual General Meeting in Lusaka.

Hazel Kennedy secured another term as vice-president at the meeting.

Foloko, first elected NOCZ President in 2017, called for unity and cooperation from the NOCZ membership following his election.

He made the call in a letter to Mpondela, who has sent a message of congratulations to the re-elected President.

Elias Mpondela suffered a comprehensive defeat in the NOCZ Presidential election ©NOCZ

"The great innovative ideas you shared and many others should continue coming through for we promise to continue our transformational leadership which is all-inclusive," Foloko wrote.

Mpondela, the head of Zambia Athletics, blamed the fact he had a lot of "enemies" on his election defeat.

"I’ve had a lot of enemies, you know social media, I have people who call me friends but they’ve given me a character which I don’t have," he said.

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has also congratulated Foloko after he was elected to a second term.

"We learnt with great pleasure that your peers renewed their confidence in you as steward of the NOCZ," ANOCA President Mustapha wrote in a letter to Foloko.

"Consequent on this, the entire ANOCA Executive Committee hereby conveys to you their sincere congratulations.

"Your re-election is patent proof of your invaluable contribution to the development of sport and the Olympic Movement in your country and on the African continent as a whole."