In what can be termed as a momentary respite for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has agreed to work together as the IOA Constitution is amended before its election, scheduled to be held in December.

IOA representatives met with IOC yesterday in Lausanne where both parties agreed to "address and resolve the governance issues affecting the IOA."

"A joint meeting between the IOC, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), a representative of the Indian athletes, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Government of India took place on 27 September 2022 in Lausanne," the IOC said in a statement to insidethegames.

"All parties agreed to work together to address and resolve the governance issues affecting the IOA, and hold the IOA elections by December this year, in line with the directives given in the IOC EB decision on 8 September 2022."

The IOC is also aware of the appointment of former apex court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao by the Supreme Court of India to amend the Constitution of IOA.

The international body has agreed for IOA elections to be held once the new Constitution is approved, provided the process is conducted in "close coordination with the IOC."

"The IOC also took note of the recent decision of the Supreme Court of India to appoint a former judge to work on the amendments of the IOA Constitution, prepare the electoral college and supervise the IOA elections," the IOC statement read.

"The whole process will have to be conducted in close coordination with the IOC, and in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the basic principles of good governance within the Olympic Movement.

Mumbai is scheduled to host the IOC Session next year ©Getty Images

"As a first step, the IOA Constitution will be amended to include the necessary governance reforms and, as a second step, the IOA elections will be held on the basis of the newly approved IOA Constitution."

Rao has been tasked with preparing a new electoral college and with the Supreme Court saying he is the right man to ensure the future of Olympics in India is heading in the right direction.

"All logistical arrangements shall be made available to Justice Rao by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and to be reimbursed by IOA," Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who headed the Supreme Court bench, said, after the appointment of Rao.

The IOC Executive Board (EB) issued a "final warning" to the IOA and warned them that "immediate suspension" would be considered at the next EB meeting, if governance issues are not resolved "to the IOC's satisfaction, in the interest of sport and the athletes" on September 8.

On the same day, the IOC also postponed its 2023 Session, due to be held in Mumbai, from May to September or October next year.

A decision on that will also be made during the next IOC meeting in December.

The next IOC Session will also see the announcement of the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.