The next International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session has been postponed because of persistent governance issues within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The IOC has moved the Session, due to be held in Mumbai, from May to September or October next year.

A decision on whether or not the IOA can host the Session is expected to be made when the IOC Executive Board next meets.

The IOC Executive Board issued the IOA with what it insists is a final warning after meeting today.

IOA elections were supposed to be held in December 2021, but have been held up by a court case in which the IOA has been accused of violating the national sports code.

Narinder Batra quit as President in July and there is now a row over who leads the IOA.

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla last month claimed to have been voted Acting President, but secretary general Rajeev Mehta says this is false and that Anil Khanna remains Acting President.

The host of the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is due to be selected at the next IOC Session.

More follows.