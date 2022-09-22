Former apex court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao has been appointed by the Supreme Court of India to amend the Constitution of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Rao has also been tasked with preparing a new electoral college.

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who headed the Supreme Court bench, said that Rao is the right man to ensure the future of Olympics in India is heading in the right direction.

The Supreme Court also asked Rao to prepare a road map for amending the Constitution and holding elections by December 15.

The court has also given the green light for IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta and vice-president Adille Sumariwalla to participate in a meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on September 27.

"All logistical arrangements shall be made available to Justice Rao by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and to be reimbursed by IOA," the bench, also comprising Justice Hima Kohli, said.

On September 8, the IOC Executive Board (EB) issued a "final warning" to the IOA and warned them that "immediate suspension" would be considered at the next EB meeting, if governance issues are not resolved "to the IOC's satisfaction, in the interest of sport and the athletes".

Narinder Batra quit as IOA President in July, citing personal reasons ©Getty Images

The IOC also postponed its 2023 Session, due to be held in Mumbai, from May to September or October next year.

A decision on that will also be made in December.

IOA elections were supposed to be held in December last year but a court case, where the governing body was accused of violating the national sports code, meant it did not go through.

In July, Narinder Batra quit as IOA President citing personal reasons.

Last month, Athletics federation of India claimed to have been voted Acting President, but Mehta said Anil Khanna remains in that post, following a Delhi High Court order.

On Wednesday, Khanna resigned as Acting President, saying he respects the views of IOC.

The IOC has not recognised any of the acting/interim Presidents and will be liaising with Mehta as the main point of contact.

The IOC had previously banned the IOA for failing to comply with its rules in the election process in 2012.