In a new low, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey had his T2 transport privileges revoked during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games due to allegations of "inappropriate" behaviour with a female driver.

"Following an incident on 4 August, the transport privileges of a member of the Indian delegation were revoked," a Birmingham 2022 spokesperson told insidethegames when approached for a comment on the same.

"This was discussed with the President of the IOA who confirmed he would be speaking to the individual about this incident."

Following the incident, a letter dated August 5, seen by insidethegames, was sent to IOA Acting President Anil Khanna by Ashwin Lokare, head of Games family services, informing him of the development.

"As a consequence of the inappropriate nature of Mr Anandeshwar Pandey's behaviour which made the volunteer driver feel uncomfortable and left her in an awkward situation, Birmingham 2022 has made the decision to revoke his T2 transport privilege for the remainder of the Games," the letter read.

"We recognise that you spoke to Mr Pandey about his behaviour and apologised on his behalf. We also appreciate you taking the effort to address the concern."

Handball player Seema Sharma has accused Anandeshwar Pandey, right, of sexual assault recently ©ITG

However, Pandey has spoken to the Press Trust of India (PTI) and has said that it wasn't anything serious.

"If I would have done anything serious, my games accreditation would have been revoked but that did not happen. Only my transport privileges were withdrawn," Pandey was quoted as saying by PTI.

"It was a case of misunderstanding with a female driver while I was on my way back from Games village from the wrestling venue.

"The timing of this email one month later shows it is clearly motivated."

Pandey has run into a lot of trouble of late and has been accused of rape.

Handball player Seema Sharma has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Rajasthan's Bhiwadi police station, accusing the general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association of sexual assault.

Pandey is the executive director and league coordinator of the Handball federation of India.