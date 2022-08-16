The New Delhi High Court has appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The three members include former Supreme Court judge Anil R Dave, former chief Election Commissioner Dr. SY Quraishi and former secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup.

Abhinav Bindra, Anju Bobby George, and Bombayla Devi Laishramare have been named consultants who will be assisting the CoA.

According to the High Court ruling, the CoA is set to be in charge of carrying out "day-to-day governance of IOA", "assist in preparation and adoption of the Constitution of IOA" and "prepare the Electoral Roll/Electoral College for the purpose of conducting the elections to the Executive Committee in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, as may be proposed".

Justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri claimed that IOA’s "persistent recalcitrance" to comply with the National Sports Code led to the decision.

The court’s order was based on a petition by senior advocate Rahul Mehra.

"I filed my first litigation 22 years ago and it feels great that after so many years, a decision has come," Mehra told insidethegames.

"This is a win for the many voiceless sportspersons of India."

The court order has said that the "CoA would be at liberty to make all appropriate arrangements for the governance of IOA until fresh elections are held in terms of a constitution conforming to the Sports Code and as noted hereinabove".

The CoA has been ordered to "facilitate the holding of elections and the handing over of the affairs to a democratically elected body in terms of its constitution which will be adopted, preferably within a period of 16 weeks from the date the CoA members give their assent"

The court has also struck down the post of "Life President" after concerns over the tenure of office bearers and voting rights and said that the maximum term for Executive Committee members must be limited to three tenures as per the law of the land.

More follows.