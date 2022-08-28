More IOA turbulence as Sumariwalla claims to be Acting President, secretary general says assertion false

Adille Sumariwalla is claiming to be the Acting President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), but this assertion has been disputed by secretary general Rajeev Mehta in the latest round of turbulence at the organisation.

It comes fewer than 10 months before India is due to stage the 140th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai.

Anil Khanna has been Acting President of the IOA and certain officials insist he still is.

Sumariwalla, who is the President of the Athletics Federation of India, wrote a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach and IOA members asserting that he was "co-opted to be the president of IOA by the majority of the members of the Executive Council".

It follows Narinder Batra's resignation as IOA President in July, and Sumariwalla says he will lead the body until it can hold elections.

"Thereafter, 18 executive members out of 31 in accordance with clause 11.1.5 of the IOA Constitution co-opted the undersigned to fill the vacancy," Sumariwalla added in the letter, justifying the apparent appointment, as reported by the Press Trust of India.

"I accept the post of president of IOA duly co-opted by the majority members of the Executive Council."

Mumbai is set to hold the next IOC Session in May or June 2023 ©Getty Images

Sumariwalla is one of the nine vice-presidents of the IOA, but his claim to now be Acting President has been dismissed as unconstitutional by secretary general Mehta.

The IOA Executive Council has not existed since December 2021 when elections were supposed to take place, Mehta has insisted.

Mehta also says only a senior vice-president can fill the position.

Mehta told the Press Trust of India: "The term of the Executive Council has ended in December 2021, then where is the question of majority of Executive Council appointing him?

"Moreover, we are taking permission from the courts even to have a formal meeting of the IOA to discuss the issues arising out of IOC letter as the case relating to the elections is pending at Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

"I hope he is not hauled up by the court.

"Under the IOA Constitution, when a vacancy arises one of the two senior vice presidents can be the acting president till a new president is elected.

"RK Anand, one of the two senior vice-presidents is above 70 years of age and so the other senior vice-president Anil Khanna had taken over as Acting IOA President."

Narinder Batra, right, quit as IOA President and International Hockey Federation President last month ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court appointed a Committee of Administrators to take over the running of the IOA with an aim of holding elections within 16 weeks.

The IOC had issued a letter to the IOA warning it could face suspension if elections were not held, which could in turn affect the hosting of the IOC Session.

Elections were supposed to be held last December but have been held up by a court case in which the IOA has been accused of violating the national sports code.

As well as holding the next IOC Session, India has expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

insidethegames has approached the IOC for comment.

Sumariwalla represented India at the Moscow 1980 Olympics, running in the men's 100 metres.