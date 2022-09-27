Property prices in South East Queensland are expected to boom as a result of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane, a new report has claimed.

The special report from PRD, which claims to be Australia's real estate leader, Olympics 2032: The Year after Announcement revealed Brisbane’s property market will likely benefit if previous history is any indication.

PRD chief economist Diaswati Mardiasmo claimed, that while the Olympics is still 10 years away, past Games could give a glimpse as to what could happen with the property market.

"The Olympics had long-term effects on previous host cities, with a strong tendency for housing supply and demand to increase, leading to healthy price growth," Mardiasmo said.

"This is often due to Athletes' Villages in main CBD (central business district) areas becoming vacant and serving as build-to-rent and market accommodation for a variety of owner-occupiers and investors.

"The issue with the Olympics and other international games is that a lack of planning and management can lead to an underutilisation of new supply, as seen in Rio [2016] and Athens [2004]."

Northshore-Hamilton has been earmarked to host the Athletes' Village for Brisbane 2032 and will provide new residential, retail, and commercial opportunities after the Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Queensland Government

The Queensland Government is planning to repurpose the Athletes' Village in Northshore-Hamilton to include new residential, retail, and commercial opportunities.

It is predicted this new land supply will bring AUD500 million (£300 million/$325 million/ €335 million) in private investment and create 1,600 construction jobs.

The PRD research team examined the impact on the property market of major events such as the Sydney Olympics in 2000, Brisbane’s Expo 88, and the G20 Summit in 2014 to find out median house price growth.

According to the report, median house prices grew 14.3 per cent in the year after each individual event.

By applying this to 2022 median house prices, PRD compiled a list of the areas in Brisbane that will experience strong property price growth post-Olympics, with several becoming "million-dollar suburbs".

PRD also examined house prices between 2003 and 2015, the decade surrounding the G20 Summit in Brisbane.

In particular, it looked at South Brisbane around the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre where the world leaders met.

During this time, median house prices rose by 111.6 per cent, from AUD426,000 (£256,000/$278,000/€287,000) to AUD965,000 (£580 million/$630 million/€650 million).

If a similar event were to occur for the 2032 Olympics, suburbs such as Hamilton and Chandler would break the AUD4 million (£2.4 million/$2.6 million/€2.7 million) median price mark.

The PRD report examines the potential impact of Brisbane 2032 on suburbs in the Australian city ©PRD

"It is evident that hosting either an international and/or sporting event plays a role in positively impacting property price growth," PRD said.

"History tells us that Brisbane’s property market enjoyed price growth after it hosted international events.

"Despite the recent cash rate hikes, we are already seeing high price growth in key suburbs and areas related to the 2032 Olympics, which further confirms the resilience of property prices in these areas."

It is estimated that Brisbane 2032 will bring AUD8 billion (£4.8 billion/$5.2 billion/€5.3 billion) of economic and social benefits to the sunshine state, including the creation of approximately 91,600 full-time jobs.

"Job creation is one of the main recipes to property price growth, as it increases people’s purchasing power and their ability to enter the market," Mardiasmo said.

"Further, the Olympics attracts population growth into the region which increases demand for housing.

"Combined with the current lag in supply, such an imbalance can lead to further property price growth."

To read the full report click here.