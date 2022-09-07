South Brisbane Greens Member of Parliament Amy MacMahon has expressed concerns for recent landlord evictions of tenants to convert homes into Airbnb accommodation, saying the housing crisis could only worsen the closer it gets to the 2032 Olympic Games.

It follows the latest controversy over a landlord in South Brisbane, who is planning evictions so they can offer short-term lets, as rent rises shoot up across the city a decade out from the Games.

One tenant said the decision to turn the apartments into short-term rentals was "unfair" during the housing crisis which has saw rent prices across Australia increase by an average of 14 per cent.

According to the Brisbane Times, Brisbane's rent rose by its highest margin ever over the past 12 months with a rise of 16.9 per cent for houses and 12.5 per cent on units.

"All of the tenants are long-term renters who have lived in the building for years," said an unnamed tenant to Guardian Australia.

"There are families living downstairs.

"Rents have completely sprung up and it's so competitive.

"I think it's gonna be quite difficult to find somewhere."

Another tenant said he was told to pay an extra AUS $280 (£164/$188/€190) a month or leave the property at the end of the lease.

"The unit next to me has already become an Airbnb," he added.

"I see people coming in and out all the time."

Airbnb is one of the International Olympic Committee's The Olympic Partners, making it one of the main sponsors for Brisbane 2032.

Brisbane is to hold the 2032 Olympics in 10 years' time ©Getty Images

Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympics in July last year prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, correlating with the sharp increase above the national average.

Other factors leading to increases include an inflation hike and housing shortages in the city.

MacMahon called for reforms, citing the upcoming Olympics as a potential problem.

"To evict long-term tenants and turn an apartment block into a short-stay hotel in the middle of a housing crisis is pretty outrageous," said MacMahon.

"We've heard stories from right across the electorate, about people seeing their apartments turned into short-term accommodation for wealthy tourists.

"In the lead-up to the 2032 Olympics, this is something that we’re likely to see more and more."

Last year, Brisbane City Council aimed it was tackling issues of short-term lets by increasing rates on these homeowners by 50 per cent.

"If the Brisbane city council want to be serious about this, they could put time limits on Airbnbs to 90 days per year and enforce permits," added MacMahon.

"This would be a really easy way to have those properties turned from short-term accommodation back into long-term homes."

House prices between 2005 and 2012 - the period between London being awarded and hosting the Olympics - soared 33 per cent near the sites of the Games, compared to the national average in England and Wales of 24 per cent.