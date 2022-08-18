Brisbane-based developer Limitless has registered plans to build an AUS$140 million (£80.5 million/$97.1 million/€95.3 million) apartment tower in Hamilton Northshore, the area which is set to be the home of the Athletes' Village at the 2032 Olympics.

The residential landmark, which would be called The Cullen Hamilton, has been presented as a 23-level building consisting of 100 apartments in the Brisbane River precinct.

Nick Barr, the owner of Limitless, is keen to play a key role in developing the area in build up to the mega-event in Brisbane.

"I live in the immediate area of Hamilton," Barr said.

"I'm very conscious and committed to creating a positive, sustainable and liveable outcome that will enhance the secondary entrance to Portside and help contribute to the Olympic decade ahead."

The Cullen Hamilton's ground floor would compromise of a retail and commercial area that stretches to 500 square metres.

A swimming pool, outdoor dining and gym for residents have also been proposed.

Two penthouses and 28 sub-penthouses would top the apartment block, with residents given exclusive access to a communal rooftop library, kitchen and lounge.

It is believed that the apartment would appeal to downsizers and investors towards the top end of the market who wish to live in the centre of Hamilton Northshore.

Queensland Government official Steven Miles previously spoke about the impact the Athletes' Village will have in the area ©Getty Images

An estimated AUS$5.1 billion (£2.9 billion/$3.5 billion/€3.5 billion) is set to be injected into sports-related capital investment in the city because of the Olympics, while Brisbane's residential market, office leasing, and course tourism are predicted to be boosted in the coming years.

A report from the CBRE Group, an American-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, suggested that the Games will see around AUS$8.1 billion (£4.7 billion/$5.6 billion/€5.5 billion) invested into Queensland.

The Brisbane 2032 Athletes' Village is set to be located further east, close to the Eat Street Northshore shipping container hospitality site.

As a part of its role in staging the Games, the precinct is set to welcome an excess of 16,000 athletes and officials for the Olympics and a further 8,000 for the Paralympics.

Steven Miles, the Deputy Premier of Queensland, suggested last year that building the Olympic Village "will crystallise the area's long-term plan and rejuvenate the existing industrial land".

Limitless has filed an application to Economic Development Queensland, the local State Government's land use planning and property development agency, to deliver the project.

The Cullen Hamilton is a tribute to engineer Ernest Alexander Cullen, who played a fundamental role in transforming Hamilton into Brisbane's prime port facility.