A summit is due to take place with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk keen to address the Australian state's growing housing crisis amid calls to have every resident in a home by the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

An initial roundtable meeting is due to take place on the Friday prior to the summit scheduled to be held in October, although an exact date has not been confirmed.

"Nothing is more important than having a roof over your head - it's a basic need - and the stories of people without secure housing are heart breaking," said Palaszczuk, as reported by ABC.

"I want Queenslanders to understand I recognise that this is an issue.

"There will be key actions that come out of it."

It is estimated that 50,000 people had moved to Queensland during the past financial year with approximately 1,000 people moving each week.

The meetings will address issues including unlocking land and housing supply and fast-tracking social housing.

Council of Mayors (South East Queensland) has expressed its approval of the housing summit.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says "key actions" will come out of the housing summit ©Getty Images

"This is a complex issue and we've all got an important role to play," said the body's chief executive Scott Smith.

"South East Queensland is the fastest growing region in Australia.

"In less than 20 years the South East region will have an additional 1.6 million residents and it'll be home to around 75 per cent of all Queenslanders.

"There needs to be a discussion that is free of politics and focussed on securing genuine outcomes for our communities.

"The summit needs to look at immediate and long-term solutions as our region continues to grow."

Last week, South Brisbane Greens Member of Parliament Amy MacMahon said that the housing crisis would only worsen the closer it gets to Brisbane 2032 following concerns over recent landlord evictions of tenants to convert homes into Airbnb accommodation.

As well as an influx of residents, house prices are also skyrocketing in the future host city.

According to the Brisbane Times, Brisbane's rent rose by its highest margin ever over the past 12 months with a rise of 16.9 per cent for houses and 12.5 per cent on units.