The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) and Zambia Baseball and Softball Association (ZBSA) have staged a launch event for Baseball5 at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) Zambia.

NOCZ treasurer Victor Banda and ZBSA vice-president Andrew Zulu were on hand at the youth facility in capital Lusaka to offer their support for the introduction of the discipline to the Zambian sports landscape.

It is hoped that schools will introduce Baseball5, with the ZBSA said to be in discussions with several already.

OYDC Zambia staff were among the people present at the launch event, as well as young people who may choose to take up Baseball5.

Various items of baseball and softball kit, including Baseball5 balls, were given out.

Zulu encouraged those present to work hard on preparing athletes who could represent Zambia at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics.

Baseball5 is on the programme for what is set to be the International Olympic Committee's first event ever held in Africa.





Baseball5 is a pitcher-free discipline which requires only a rubber ball to play and no bat, so is designed to bring baseball to previously inaccessible areas.

Any playing surface can be used and hitting is done by hand.

As well as Dakar 2026, it is also due to be played at the 2023 African Beach Games in Tunisia.

The NOCZ reports that Baseball5 is already played in Chipata in Eastern Province, Senanga in Western Province, Kabwe in Central Province and in several Copperbelt towns.