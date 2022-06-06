The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has announced the opening of a digital media studio, as it looks to enhance its media coverage to wider audiences.

The studio, which includes state-of-the-art audio, photography and video technologies, also includes a cloud software component that will allow the NOCZ to store photos and videos that can be used as part of its Olympic legacy programme.

It is hoped that the new facilities will lead to an improvement in the delivery of in-house content, that will be more accessible for both the country's athletes and stakeholder community.

With support from @iocmedia we have officially launched the NOCZ Digital Media Studio.



The announcement came during the Media Engagement Forum we hosted earlier today.



Click on the link below for more information👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾@AcnoaAnoca @ANOC_Olympic https://t.co/PAJABqPuDE — NOC Zambia - Team Zambia 🇿🇲 (@NOC_Zambia) June 3, 2022

An aerial drone is another standout feature, which can be used by coaches and athletes in their preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The media studio also brings the NOCZ several other operational benefits, such as improved online education capabilities and new sponsorship opportunities.

Zambia first participated at the Olympics in 1964, and has since been to every subsequent Games with the exception of Montreal 1976.

It has won one bronze and one silver medal in its history, in 1984 and 1996 respectively, and sent 30 athletes to Tokyo 2020.